Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 332 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.27% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 826.5% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 970,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,028,000 after buying an additional 866,039 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 1,079,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 736,517 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,260 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $9,544,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 360,031 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

