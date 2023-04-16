Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 30th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $24.85.

In related news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Gladstone Commercial news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348.

