Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $24.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5574 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.66%.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

