General Motors (NYSE:GM) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

