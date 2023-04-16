General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.
Insider Activity at General Mills
General Mills Stock Performance
Shares of GIS opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.
General Mills Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.
General Mills Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
