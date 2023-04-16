Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 437 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.40 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

