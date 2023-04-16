Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $318.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $347.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

