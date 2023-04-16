Garrison Point Advisors LLC Buys 910 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 333.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Dollar General by 256.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after purchasing an additional 596,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 779.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after purchasing an additional 212,360 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $213.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.