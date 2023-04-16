Galxe (GAL) Market Cap Reaches $136.11 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, Galxe has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00006958 BTC on major exchanges. Galxe has a market capitalization of $136.11 million and $17.44 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Galxe

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,474,999 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

