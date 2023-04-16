FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIN opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $26.50.
FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%.
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
Featured Stories
