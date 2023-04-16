Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Price Hits $2.80 on Major Exchanges

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00009227 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $47.24 million and $202,529.39 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,898,197 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

