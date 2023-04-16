Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 691.7% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.44.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0591 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,229.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 678,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 111,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 44,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

