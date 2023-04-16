Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 691.7% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.44.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0591 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%.
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
