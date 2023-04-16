Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Trims Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $32,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782,994 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 948,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after acquiring an additional 216,559 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 392.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 178,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 141,912 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 97,427 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.8% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 130,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 90,847 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07.

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

