Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 900 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

