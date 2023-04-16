Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Shares of PM opened at $99.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.01. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.