Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on April 28th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Performance
Fortitude Gold stock opened at 6.96 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a 52 week low of 5.25 and a 52 week high of 7.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.06.
About Fortitude Gold
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortitude Gold (FTCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.