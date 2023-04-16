Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on April 28th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

Fortitude Gold stock opened at 6.96 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a 52 week low of 5.25 and a 52 week high of 7.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.06.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

About Fortitude Gold

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.