Forge Global (FRGE) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Forge Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forge Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million -$111.86 million -1.16 Forge Global Competitors $7.34 billion $656.15 million 30.86

Analyst Ratings

Forge Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Forge Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 146 903 1212 32 2.49

Forge Global currently has a consensus target price of $3.23, suggesting a potential upside of 91.96%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 26.83%. Given Forge Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.57% 5.50%

Volatility & Risk

Forge Global has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s peers have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forge Global peers beat Forge Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Forge Global

(Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.