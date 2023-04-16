FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Short Interest Update

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the March 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
FNCB Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of FNCB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 20,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,395. FNCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.
FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.
FNCB Bancorp Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FNCB Bancorp
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in FNCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FNCB Bancorp
FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation and ownership of banks. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FNCB Bancorp (FNCB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.