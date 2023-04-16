FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Short Interest Update

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the March 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FNCB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 20,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,395. FNCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

FNCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FNCB Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in FNCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation and ownership of banks. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

