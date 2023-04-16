First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 161.4% from the March 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 622.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

Get First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,222. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.