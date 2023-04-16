First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Down 83.8% in March

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the March 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ CARZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.40. 244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.