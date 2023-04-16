First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

LDSF opened at $18.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

