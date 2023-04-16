First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance
LDSF opened at $18.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $19.39.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
