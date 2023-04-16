First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 269.0% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $517,000.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ FJP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.29. 1,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,792. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $46.96.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.