First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Down 82.6% in March

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 844,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,834,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.61. 2,581,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,748. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st.
About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
