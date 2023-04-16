First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Down 82.6% in March

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 844,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,834,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.61. 2,581,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,748. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,981,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,788,000.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

