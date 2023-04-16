First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 37.8% in March

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of FEMS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. 21,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,247. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $302.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.