First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 37.8% in March

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FEMS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. 21,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,247. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $302.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $2,015,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1,333.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 364,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 339,102 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.