First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a growth of 170.9% from the March 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FEM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 135,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $428.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $25.32.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
