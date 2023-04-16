First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a growth of 170.9% from the March 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FEM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 135,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $428.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 77.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 621,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 271,683 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 12,592.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 74,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $737,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

