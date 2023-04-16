First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the March 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,213. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $36.16.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
