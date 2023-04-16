First Bancorp Inc ME Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Bancorp Inc ME reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $374.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $356.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.