First Bancorp Inc ME Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $83.00 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

