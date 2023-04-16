First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 938 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Bancorp Inc ME decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.8% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $128.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average of $135.40. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.