First Bancorp Inc ME Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Bancorp Inc ME lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,379,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,859 shares of company stock worth $9,191,477. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $194.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $194.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

