First Bancorp Inc ME Has $235,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Bancorp Inc ME trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 838,906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 263,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 136,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Medtronic by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.1 %

MDT opened at $80.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

