First Bancorp Inc ME Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Bancorp Inc ME decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in General Electric were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $95.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,181.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.