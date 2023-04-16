Financial Survey: Titan Medical (TMDIF) & The Competition

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Rating) is one of 227 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Titan Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical’s competitors have a beta of 1.36, indicating that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15% Titan Medical Competitors -486.64% -107.94% -25.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

3.6% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Titan Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million -$14.86 million -0.70 Titan Medical Competitors $1.13 billion $55.91 million -10.11

Titan Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Titan Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Medical Competitors 1035 3632 7825 185 2.56

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.42%. Given Titan Medical’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Titan Medical competitors beat Titan Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

