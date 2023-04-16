Financial Survey: First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) vs. ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ACNB and First Community Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community Bankshares 1 0 0 0 1.00

First Community Bankshares has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.05%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than ACNB.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

28.6% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ACNB and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 32.84% 14.59% 1.35% First Community Bankshares 30.80% 10.89% 1.43%

Volatility and Risk

ACNB has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACNB and First Community Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $108.86 million 2.41 $35.75 million $4.15 7.42 First Community Bankshares $151.50 million 2.52 $46.66 million $2.81 8.38

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. ACNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. ACNB pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ACNB has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats ACNB on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, PA.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It offers its services and products to individuals and businesses that includes industries such as education, government, health services, retail trade, construction, manufacturing, tourism, coal mining and gas extraction, and transportation. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bluefield, VA.

