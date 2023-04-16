Financial Contrast: Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) & NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sunworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunworks and NeoVolta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $161.93 million 0.25 -$28.21 million ($0.87) -1.32 NeoVolta $4.82 million 15.54 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

NeoVolta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sunworks and NeoVolta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sunworks presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 291.30%. NeoVolta has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.24%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than NeoVolta.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -17.42% -40.79% -24.76% NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A

About Sunworks

(Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc. engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects. The company was founded by Roland F. Bryan, Mark P. Harris, and Christopher T. Kleveland in 1983 and is headquartered in Provo, UT.

About NeoVolta

(Get Rating)

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.