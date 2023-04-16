Financial Comparison: The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) versus SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) and The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SuRo Capital and The Korea Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Korea Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital currently has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 95.28%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than The Korea Fund.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital -3,823.46% -5.38% -4.20% The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares SuRo Capital and The Korea Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of The Korea Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of SuRo Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.5% of The Korea Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SuRo Capital and The Korea Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital -$118.86 million -0.88 -$132.18 million ($4.44) -0.83 The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Korea Fund has higher revenue and earnings than SuRo Capital.

Volatility & Risk

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Korea Fund has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. The Korea Fund pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. SuRo Capital pays out -2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

The Korea Fund beats SuRo Capital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund is designed to provide capital appreciation through investments in securities. Their firm screens stocks based on a broad range of variables, including price-to-earnings ratios, dividend yields and earnings-per-share growth.

