Filecoin (FIL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $186.14 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $186.14 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $6.34 or 0.00020917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 417,616,320 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

