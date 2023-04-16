Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Up 239.4% in March

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,311,200 shares, a growth of 239.4% from the March 15th total of 386,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.1 days.

Shares of FBASF remained flat at $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,030. Fibra UNO has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

