Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Up 239.4% in March

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,311,200 shares, a growth of 239.4% from the March 15th total of 386,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.1 days.
Fibra UNO Price Performance
Shares of FBASF remained flat at $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,030. Fibra UNO has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.
Fibra UNO Company Profile
