FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of FG Merger

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FG Merger by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FG Merger by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FG Merger alerts:

FG Merger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGMC remained flat at $10.42 during trading on Friday. 3,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,673. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. FG Merger has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

About FG Merger

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.