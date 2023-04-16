Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79.24 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $334.63 million and $79.24 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00066644 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00042223 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007701 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020117 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003126 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001344 BTC.
Fetch.ai Coin Profile
Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Fetch.ai
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.