Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79.24 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $334.63 million and $79.24 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00066644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00042223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

