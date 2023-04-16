FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in FedEx were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,319,000 after acquiring an additional 136,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

FDX opened at $230.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

