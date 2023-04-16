Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NYSE FPI opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 0.82. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 150.01%.

In related news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,170.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,170.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,512.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,000 shares of company stock worth $409,660 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 522,563 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,146,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 271,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,375 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 392,727 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

