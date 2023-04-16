Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a growth of 672.7% from the March 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

Falcon Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Falcon Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

