Evmos (EVMOS) Price Reaches $0.37

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $112.35 million and $1.20 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

