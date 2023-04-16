Ethereum (ETH) Market Capitalization Tops $251.80 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $2,096.43 or 0.06904116 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $251.80 billion and $8.09 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00063040 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00040593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,109,686 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.