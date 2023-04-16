Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 8.7% Higher This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $22.03 or 0.00072650 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $141.45 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,327.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00325442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.00539123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00442113 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,499,191 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

