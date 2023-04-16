ERC20 (ERC20) Price Up 3.3% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. ERC20 has a market cap of $12.08 million and $17.60 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00029819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018510 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,331.83 or 1.00042974 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01072061 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $45.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

