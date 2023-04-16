EOS (EOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.35 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, EOS has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $118.04 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00004085 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009284 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003818 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004617 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001052 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003644 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002569 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001128 BTC.
About EOS
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,088,344,391 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,346,809 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
