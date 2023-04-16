Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $452,162,000 after purchasing an additional 276,360 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,607,000 after purchasing an additional 871,211 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,261,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

EPD stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.