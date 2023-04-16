Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Lake Street Capital from $96.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ENSC opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.58. Ensysce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $307.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Ensysce Biosciences

In other news, Director Bob G. Gower bought 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $44,235.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,113.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

About Ensysce Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENSC Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.